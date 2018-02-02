Akufo-Addo To Deliver State Of The Nation Address On February 8

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) for this year in Parliament on Thursday, February 8, 2018.



The House will therefore adjourn early on Wednesday, February 7 to enable the planning committee of the State of the Nation Address to get the chamber ready for the event.



Informing Parliament about the Thursday event, the Majority Leader and chairman of the business committee Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu charged members to be punctual for the event.



He also asked members not to bring guests into the House on the said date.



Reading the business statement before the House, Majority chief whip Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremeh said, “Honourable members are therefore urged to be in the Chamber latest by 9:15am as it may not be courteous for members to enter or exit the chamber after His Excellency, the President has entered the House to deliver his address.”



He continued, “Mr. Speaker, the business committee takes this opportunity to advice Honourable members not to enter the Chamber with their guests,” adding “in view of the…address by His Excellency the President, the House is expected to adjourn early on Wednesday 7th February, 2018 to enable the planning committee of the State of the Nation Address to get the chamber ready for the event before Thursday 8th February, 2018.”