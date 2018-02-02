I’m Back To Work To Make Ghana Prosperous – Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his sincerest gratitude to Ghanaians for the show of immense love towards him while he was away on sick leave.



The Vice President was flown to the United Kingdom on January 22 after he took ill. His departure from the country sparked several speculations, especially from the opposition NDC.



However, he returned to the country yesterday to a rousing welcome by the President, Ministers of State and some party functionaries.



In a post thanking Ghanaians for the love they showed him in his time of need, the Vice President said



"Fellow Ghanaians,



I appreciate the fellow feeling, love and best wishes expressed during my recent medical leave.



I am most grateful to the Almighty God for his mercies.



In particular, I thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Government, my lovely wife Samira Bawumia, my family, and you, the Ghanaian people, for the support.



My sincere gratitude also goes to the mosques, churches and individuals who in diverse ways interceded on my behalf, as well as the medical staff who discharged their duties in a most professional manner.



I have resumed work today, Friday, 2nd February 2018, to continue with President Akufo-Addo’s dream of helping build a prosperous Ghana.



God bless our homeland Ghana.”