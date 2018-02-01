Thanks For Your Prayers, Well Wishes – Dr Bawumia To Ghanaians

Related Stories

The Vice President has also urged Ghanaians to pay more attention to their health, emphasising that good health is often taken for granted.



Alhaji Dr Bawumia expressed his appreciation for the fellow feeling expressed during his 12 day medical leave when he joined worshippers at the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai, Accra, for Jummah prayers on Friday February 2, 2018, a day after his arrival from medical leave.



The Vice President, who had earlier expressed similar sentiments on his social media handles, emphasised that a sound state of health was a prerequisite for any kind of useful endeavour.



“I’m so grateful to all Ghanaians, of all walks of life, all religions, churches and mosques, for the prayers that they have done on my behalf when I took a medical leave. I’m so thankful and grateful for the prayers and I’m happy that I have come back insha Allah in good health, ready to continue work.



“When you go around you take your health for granted but it is when you don’t feel well that you appreciate what God has actually given you, and when God gives you good health you really have to appreciate it and look after your health. As I was just saying in Hausa, good health is better than riches, much better than riches, and we have to thank God for the good health that He gives.



“I am using this opportunity to thank everybody across the country for the prayers that they have done for me. I also want to thank the President and the government for what they have done and continue to do to support me. But I don’t want to forget my lovely wife Samira, who has been by my side throughout these last two weeks. I thank the doctors and the nurses and the medical staff for all that they have done as well.



“Ultimately we continue to thank Allah for his mercies.”



Dr. Bawumia left Ghana for the United Kingdom on Friday January 20 after the Presidency revealed that he had been taken ill earlier that day, and had undergone medical tests.



According to a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the trip became necessary following the advice of Dr. Bawumia’s doctors.



He returned to Ghana on Thursday February 1, 2018.