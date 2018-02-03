Auditor General Ask Public Office Holders To Declare Assets

Related Stories The Auditor-General on Friday reminded all public office holders of their responsibility to declare their assets and liabilities in accordance with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution.



This was in a statement signed by Reverend Joseph Kingsley Ghunney, the Director of Public Affairs, Audit Service of Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



The statement said “public officers are to take notice that the contents of Assets and Liabilities Declaration form shall be verified by the Auditor-General or his representative upon submission.



It said declarants are to submit their declarations in person and are also requested to bring along a nationally accepted identification card such as passport or driver’s licence, which bear signature of the declarant to facilitate the verification.