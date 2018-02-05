Planting For Food And Jobs Figure Could Exceed 745,000 - Wontumi's Aide

Related Stories The Special Aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Andy Owusu has mounted strong defence in favour of figures released by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) as jobs created under the flagship Planting for Food and Jobs Policy, arguing the figures could exceed the 745,000.



According to him, if one considers the long value chain involved in the cultivation, harvesting, transporting and processing produce obtained from the program, it suffices to say that the figures could be higher than being projected by the Ministry.



The Food and Agriculture Ministry headed by an Agricultural Economist, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has indicated that the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign launched in 2017 crop season has created 745,000.



The figure, according to the Ministry, includes both direct and indirect players along the production value chain.



These include the distribution of inputs, registration of both old and new farmers, engagement of extension and national service personnel, aggregators (buyers) amongst others.



Though a section of the public have expressed doubts about the figure released by MOFA, others believe it is a true reflection of the long chain of production involved in the program.



According to Andy Owusu, the figure could be more.



ARGUMENT



Andy Owusu argues that in order for one to appreciate these analysis, one has to consider the program and what it represents in its entirety.



He was of the view that considering the various players involved in the program and their assigned duties, it is not surprising the number of jobs that can be generated.



"Imagine one person being asked to supply 40,000 bags of maize to the National Food Buffer Stock Company; you can't imagine the number of people that will be involved in the buying, packaging, loading and transportation of these produce from the farm gate to the final destination", he argued.