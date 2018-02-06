Over 100 Star Beer Consumers Win Gold In The Star Win Gold Promotion

Related Stories Ghana’s liquid gold, Star Beer, has rewarded over one hundred consumers in the on-going Star Win Gold Promotion, with 2.5g gold bars each.

The promotion, which was launched in December 2017, seeks to reward loyal consumers with gold bars.



Marketing Manager for Lagers at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Carsten Schemmer, said “This promotion is one of the many ways Star Beer is rewarding consumers for their loyalty in line with Star Beer winning the prestigious Monde Gold International Award for the quality taste of Star Beer for two consecutive years.



“We are using this opportunity to share this gold with Star Beer consumers and I am delighted to share that the promotion is still ongoing with many more gold bars and free bottles of Star Beer to be won,” he said. Mr. Schemmer indicated that “All consumers of Star Beer should simply look under their crown after opening their bottle of Star Beer. What you see is what you win. If it says free beer, just redeem it at the outlet and if it says Hurray gold, call the number, which is printed on the neck label of each Star bottle”.



Speaking at the event after receiving his Gold bar, Mr. Charles K. Hodo, from Ho in the Volta Region said “I am excited about this award. I have been a loyal consumer of Star Beer for 15 years. I enjoy Star Beer for its quality taste so I feel the gold bar I have received today is an honour and I say thank you Star Beer”



Nana Owusu Asare II from Ashanti Region thanked Star Beer and urged the brand to keep up with more innovative promotions that positively affect the lives of customers. “Star beer has empowered me by rewarding me with a 2.5g Gold Bar. I really didn’t believe how one could win gold bar after drinking beer, but after today I totally believe in this promotion and since I want more Gold bars and free bottles of Star Beer, I will continue enjoying my Star Beer,” he said.



The ‘Star Win Gold promo’, which is running until February 2018, offers consumers an opportunity to win over GHc3 million worth of amazing prizes including gold bars and free drinks of Star Beer.



Brewed from the finest quality of barley, malt, and hops, Star Beer does not only offer every true beer drinker the richest and most refreshing taste in beer, but also celebrates life’s journey and those uniquely Ghanaian values which help you along the way.