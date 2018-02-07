NADMO Boss Sued Over ‘Illegal’ Demotion And Transfer Of Directors

Related Stories One hundred and thirty-three district directors of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) who have been demoted and transferred from their duty posts have sued the Organisation and its Director General, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh.



The workers claim their demotion and transfers were done without recourse to the conditions of Service of NADMO and in contravention of the Public Service Commission’s Regulation, hence want the court to reverse the decision.



According to the workers, the Director General of NADMO in January 2018 issued appointment notices to some New Patriotic Party executives, with lower ranks, to take over from them as acting district directors.



They claimed in their suit filed at the Accra High Court that they were given transfer letters to move to new job post as “ordinary staff” of the Organisation.



The workers who are Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors say they were given just a day’s notice to report to their new duty post and were threatened with dismissal should they fail to comply.



Led by one Iddriss Abdulah, the staffs say they were not even given transfer grant.



Injunction



Ahead of the hearing of the case, they have issued an application at the Court praying for interlocutory injunction to stop NADMO from going ahead with the demotion and transfers until the final determination of the case.



The Court has fixed February 27 to hear the injunction application to determine whether to grant it.



Reliefs



In the substantive case, the workers are praying the court for an order that their purported transfer not having been effected in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the conditions of the service of NADMO is unlawful, and thus null and void.



They also want the court pronounce as unlawful, null and void, the purported appointment of acting district directors not having been done according to laid down rules and conditions of service and not being in consultation with the public services commission, hence same must be reversed.