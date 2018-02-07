President Akufo-Addo To Deliver State Of The Nation Address

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to deliver his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament tomorrow, Thursday, February 8, 2018, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



The Majority Chief Whip, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, made this known last Friday when he presented the business statement for the third week ending February 9, 2018.



The President delivered his first State of the Nation Address on February 21, 2017 barely two months after assuming the reins of government.



In that address, he said the government would put in place policies "that will deliver sustainable growth and cut out corruption".



President Akufo-Addo is expected to itemise sector by sector the general health of the country and outline policies and programmes to facilitate the country's socio-economic development in his second State of the Nation Address.



The sectors that are expected to be covered in the address include education, agriculture, energy and health.



With the educational sector, President Akufo-Addo may give updates about the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) education policy and the restoration of the teachers and nurses training allowances.



The President's take on the agricultural sector is expected to centre around the execution of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme.



Efforts to increase power generation capacity and reduce the cost of electricity are expected to feature prominently in the energy sector exposition.



The sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in terms of financial commitments to clear arrears owed service providers and contractors might be a focus in the health sector.



The President is also likely to touch on other flagship policies such as the one-district, one-factory and the one-village, one-dam.



Directives



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be in the Chamber latest by 9:15 a.m. as it would not be courteous for MPs to enter or exit the Chamber after the President had entered the House to deliver his address.



He again asked the legislators not to enter the Chamber with their guests.



The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, supported the call for MPs to be punctual for the event.



He urged MPs to endeavour to extend honour and dignity to the President as he delivers his address.