Turkish Parliament Warns Of Terror Threat In Ghana

Fethulallah Gulen Related Stories The Turkish parliament's deputy speaker said on Wednesday that Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO)-linked schools were not only a threat for the security of Turkey, but also for other countries where the terror group is active.



In a meeting with the head of the Ghana-Turkey Interparliamentary Friendship Group Sualihu Alhassan Dandawa, the Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Yasar Tuzun drew attention towards the presence of FETO-linked schools in Ghana.



Tuzun reiterated that a total of five FETO-linked schools were active in Ghana.



"These schools are employing the terrorist organizations' members and are serving the traitorous aim of FETO under the mask of education," said Tuzun.



"These schools were not only a source of threat for the security of Turkey but also for the countries where they are active."



FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.



Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Dandawa said Ghanaian authorities were aware of the threat.



"I want to give you a guarantee related to FETO schools: we are working on it," he said.



"Our president takes this issue very seriously, he is also working on it. We are also ready to give the proper response to you. Turkey is Ghana, Ghana is Turkey. Anything that affects Turkey affects Ghana as well. If Turkey is not happy, Ghana is also not happy."