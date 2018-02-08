Belgium Queen In Ghana For 3-Day Visit

Queen Mathilde is the Queen of Belgium Related Stories The Queen of Belgium, Her Royal Majesty, Queen Mathilde, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium, Alex De Croo, on Wednesday, 7 February 2018, arrived in Ghana for a three-day state visit.



The Queen and Mr De Croo are expected to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo before addressing a public forum on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals at the University of Ghana.



While in the country, the Queen will meet with the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia, wife of vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The climax of her visit will be the commissioning of an ICT Laboratory built by the Belgian Community in Ghana at the Osu Presby Senior High School.



