Three Former Presidents Grace 2018 SoNA (PHOTO)

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second State of the Nation Address to Parliament was on Thursday graced by three surviving former Presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.



Other high profile dignitaries at the event included the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira and the Chief Justice Mrs Sophia Akuffo and other Justices of the Supreme Court.



The rest are former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, former first Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II and Mr Freddie Blay, the Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.



Also in attendance were Service Chiefs, traditional rulers, leaders of other political parties and members of the diplomatic community.



The President’s State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.