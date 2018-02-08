NYA Launch Online Digital Marketing Entrepreneurship Training Program

Related Stories The National Youth Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Accra Digital Center has launched twelve weeks online digital and entrepreneurship training program which aims to engage a critical mass of young people who will be equipped with the requisite technology-driven entrepreneurial skills to use the internet, especially social media to market their products and services as well as start virtual offices in a bid to reduce unemployment in Ghana.



The twelve weeks training programme is targeted at persons between the ages of 15 to 35 with a minimum knowledge in Information and Communication Technology across all ten Regions of Ghana.



The CEO of the National Youth Authority, Emmanuel Sin –Nyet Asigri explained that the program will equip participants with the requisite technology-driven entrepreneurial skills to use the internet, especially social media to market their products and services as well as start virtual offices in a bid to reduce unemployment in Ghana.



ECOBANK has offered to hire the 3,000 participants who have been selected for a three-month training program in online digital marketing and entrepreneurship.



The program is organised by the National Youth Authority in collaboration with the Accra Digital Center and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan ICT Center of Excellence.



An average of 300 youth from each of the 10 regions are expected to participate in the program fully paid for by the National Youth Authority.



“Mr. Speaker this is just the tip of the iceberg”, President Akufo-Addo said at his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament Thursday.



Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo represented the President at the launch of the training program at the Accra Digital Center.



The Sports minister Isaac Asiamah and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful were present to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Youth Authority and ECOBANK.



The Minister of Communication, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful noted E-Marketing and Digital Media Entrepreneurship Training has the potential to help create a more practical and current set of learning tools to match the rapidly changing skills required in today’s workforce.







