'Nothing Good' In Women - Pastor

Seventh Day Adventist preacher in Rwanda, Nicolas Niyibikora told listeners “women are out of God’s favour” during the broadcast on Amazing Grace radio in January, warning “there is nothing good you can find in women”.



“If you’ve read the Bible, who brought the sin into the world?” he asked listeners, adding: “It was not a man.”



Somewhat unsurprisingly, the sermon has angered rights groups, with Pro-Femme Twese Hamwe holding a press conference warning such words “can bring hatred and conflicts among Rwandans if nothing is urgently done about it”, according to Rwanda’s New Times.



The women’s rights group made a complaint to the regulatory body Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), which is set to meet to discuss the issue next week



Executive secretary Emmanuel Mugisha told the New Times it was likely the radio station will have to explain itself.



The Seventh Day Adventists in Rwanda have made efforts to distance themselves from Mr Niyibikora, who they say was expelled five years ago.