We’ll Leak Your Sex Tapes If…-Akro SECTEC Students Warn Teachers

Related Stories Some Female students, who were forced into dating their teachers and suffered various forms of sexual assaults at Akro Senior High School in Odumase Krobo of the Eastern Region, have threatened to leak sex videos of their teachers should the teachers dare to intimidate them for telling the truth.



Students of Kro Senior High Technical School in Odumase Krobo in a lengthy petition to the Ghana Education Service called for the dismissal of some teachers in the school over sexual harassment.



The petition by the Students Representative Council intercepted by the DAILY HERITAGE stated among many other disturbing happenings in the school that the harassment was affecting their academic progression.



“Some of the teachers engage in sexual relationships with the students and when students fail to accept their proposal, they (teachers) always find fault with them and find cause to punish them in class.



“The students find it difficult to concentrate when these teachers come to class. These teachers hate to see the female students mingling with male students even at ordinary hours of the day. We are, therefore, confused as to whether we are in a mixed school or single sex school.



“We the student body recommend that these teachers be sacked from the school so the students can have the peace of mind to study. We hope our grievances will be listened to,” the letter stated.



The students have since been threatened with dismissal and punishment by some of the teachers.



But, the audacious students have threatened to leak explicit videos and photos of some of the teachers if they are pushed.



A final year female student of the school has been dismissed by Management of the School after a teacher she was allegedly dating failed to honour his promise of paying her fees.



The student has been denied the opportunity to register the West Africa Examination Council exams terminating her dream of becoming an architect.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has constituted a committee to investigate the claims by the students.