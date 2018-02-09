President Applauded For His Government’s Private Sector Boost

Related Stories Mr Samuel Oppong, Chief Executive Officer of S-Class, a Vehicle Inspection and Technical Organisation, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the significant improvement in the business environment.



He said President Akufo-Addo had created a friendly environment for the private sector to thrive and that there was a major boost in all sectors of the economy.



Mr Oppong made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in reaction to the President’s State of the Nation Address in Accra on Thursday.



He said government’s decision to partner the Private Sector in the area of sanitation to rid the environment of filth and diseases was laudable.



Mr Oppong said there was an increase in industrial growth in 2017 and expressed the hope that the President’s indication of doubling economy growth this year would be achieved.