Go To Hell… Obiri Boahen Tells J. B Pathologist

Related Stories Nana Obiri Boahen, a Private Legal Practitioner has taken a swipe at Dr. Lawrence Edusei, describing the behavior of the latter as grossly disrespectful to the judiciary.



According to him, the doctor who performed the autopsy on the late Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region cannot take the whole country to ransom.



In the view of the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, a new pathologist should be tasked to take over the preparation of the full autopsy report for the late legislator.



He stated that Dr. Edusei, who feels so indefensible must be made to understand that he could not be an authority in his field adding that “I have been a former Minister of State before, I have been a lawyer for the past 27 years, if he (Dr. Edusei) thinks he is ‘Champion Atta’…someone else should take over.”



Disrespect



He argued that Dr. Edusei has consistently shown gross disrespect to the order of the court and the judiciary with his absence at the Accra Central District Court yesterday.



The visibly miffed NPP scribe who was holding criminal watching brief for the family of the deceased and the party noted that the pathologist was last seen in court when the magistrate issued a stern warning to him (Dr. Edusei) to do so.



Obiri Boahen served notice that he was not the least enthused about the behavior of Dr. Edusei which had clearly stalled the hearing.



He disclosed that Dr. Edusei would not budge even after petitioning the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) over what he described as “unprofessional, reprehensible and unprofessional conduct of the pathologist.”



Dr. Edusei seems to have incurred the wrath of the former Minister of Interior after failing to appear before the court again when he had assured the magistrate of producing a new autopsy report and present same to it yesterday.



It may be recalled that Dr. Edusei on January 4 this year, told the court that much needed autopsy report of the murdered MP had gone missing.



He claimed that his house was ransacked in September last year resulting in the loss of over thousand files.



U-Turn



Although he would not directly answer whether or not he had custody of the report since September, Dr. Edusei stated that producing another report required “additional work” indicating that “he is uncertain when the report for the case would be ready.”



However, Dr. Edusei appearing before trial magistrate Arit Nsemoh two week later returned with a remix of his claim offering to prepare a new autopsy report.



He revealed that he was working on the new autopsy and that he had received pictures from the police to help him come out with a new report



The court has since last year been on the heels of the pathologist in a fruitless attempt to get him before the court to explain why the full autopsy was still not ready months after the death of the MP.



Dr. Edusei had among his claims posited that that the Judicial Service has not paid him for work done for the past 15 years, a reason he has failed to release any report until the monies were paid him.



On October 10, 2017, the court ordered the pathologist to release the full autopsy report on the former MP for Abuakwa-North to the police to aid investigations into the case.



The order followed an application by the prosecutor who stated that Dr. Edusei had failed to release the report and that all attempts by the police to obtain it had proved futile.



The delay in the release of the report, the police claimed, was hampering their efforts to build a solid case against Daniel Asiedu, 19, aka Sexy Don Don – a phone dealer and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo – a phone repairer over the murder of the legislator fondly called JB.



The accused persons were earlier dragged before the Court two days after an Accra High Court had discharged them over the murder of the legislator.



The Attorney General and Minister for Justice had earlier entered Nolle Prosequi (NP) to drop previous charges against the accused persons in respect of the case which was at the stage of empaneling a seven-member jury for the trial.