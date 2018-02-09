President Akufo-Addo Unveils Plans For Zongo Football Pitches

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government through the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry and the Ghana Football Association, is constructing a number of football pitches in the Zongos and across the country.



He said this would aid in the revival of colts football, which had been responsible for the production of talents like; Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah.



President Akufo-Addo made these remarks in his second State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday in Accra.



“This year, we will continue the process of passing the Legislative Instruments of the National Youth and Sports Act, pursue the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill, and create a Sports Fund to improve sports development in the country,” the President said.



“Government also remains committed to the development of football in the country,” he added.



He also announced that they had begun the rehabilitation of the Accra Sports Stadium, and in partnership with the Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry and the Ghana Football Association.