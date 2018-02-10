Mozambicans Urged To Report Killers Of Albinos And Bald Men

Related Stories The general commander of the Mozambican police, Bernadino Rafael, has called on citizens to be vigilant in reporting crime - particularly the murders of albinos and bald men.



"There are people who are constantly in search of people with albinism to kill them, allegedly because such parts can enrich other people," Mr Rafael said. "Other criminals say a bald head contains gold or money."



Mr Rafael made his comments during a rally in the southern Massinga district as he stressed the importance of community reporting.



"When people catch a criminal, they should not lynch him or her or take the law into their own hands," he said.



"It’s better to take him or her to the authorities... so that he or she can show us who instructed him or her to commit [the] crime."