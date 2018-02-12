EOCO Storms GIJ

Related Stories The nation’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), has been dragged into issues presently going on at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra.



The Inquisitor’s Intelligence has picked info that EOCO has been invited to assist in investigations on Dr. Willberforce Dzisah, the rector of the institute, who is presently on leave because of the investigations.



The invitation of EOCO to assist in the investigations is at the behest of the Governing Council of the GIJ, chaired by Professor Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh.



A letter dated February 7, 2017 signed by the GIJ Council Chairman to EOCO, intercepted by The Inquisitor, indicates the council was investigating the operation of the institute form September 2014 to date.



In the letter, it was stated that the EOCO was to assist, including forensic audit, in establishing any short-comings that might have caused the institute to lose property or finances and, if any, their prompt retrieval.



According to the letter, the GIJ Council is principally interested in any role and actions, criminal or otherwise, some persons might have played, or indulged in, to lead to loss or wrongdoing during the period.



Those mentioned in the letter were Dr. Willberforce Dzisah, Rector, since 2013, and currently on leave for the invitations, Dr. Ebo Afful, Acting Rector until January 31, 2018; Mr. Perry P.K. Ofosu, Registrar, who is currently on leave for the investigations; Mr. Akwasi Sekyere Boateng, procurement Officer, who is still at post, and any other member of faculty or staff.



It was stated in the letter that the GIJ Council was particularly worried about Dr. Dzisah, who allegedly, has been sending his driver to remove material (files and equipment) out of his office during odd hours, although on leave and, possibly, allegedly, in collusion with the procurement officer.



GIJ has in the recent time been in the news for the wrong reasons, as the Council is embroiled in a kind of tango with some management members of the school.



The whole brouhaha got to the crescendo last two weeks when Dr. Dzisah and other members of staff were asked to proceed on leave for investigations to be carried out.

