NHIA Has Taken A Downward Trend Under NPP Says Alban Bagbin

Related Stories Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has stated that, claims by president Nana Addo that confidence has been restored in the National Health insurance scheme are untrue .



The president made this pronouncement as he delivered his second State of the Nation address last week, the president indicated that, hospitals no longer collect extra monies from patients as used to be the case in the previous administration.



This claim was however challenged by Hon. Bagbin, who insists checks with hospitals in his constituency and the health ministry suggest otherwise.



“If you look at the NHIA, I think we are having a nosedive. I wasn’t surprised when the current Chief Executive complained about the challenges he is meeting.



“Now a lot of health facilities are charging fees and that is an area he will have to look at…and so the right picture is not being painted,” the Nadowli Member of parliament pointed out



