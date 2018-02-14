Accra Floods After Heavy Downpour

Related Stories Some parts of the national capital, Accra, got flooded following a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, February 13, 2018.



The rains started a few minutes to 6:00 a.m., and lasted for about an hour and a half.



Several parts of Accra, including Kaneshie, Abossey Okai, Circle, Nima Highway, East Legon, Tantra Hill were swamped.



The rain and its resulting floods consequently caused massive traffic in the capital city.



For over four hours, people were stuck in traffic, a situation that forced some passengers to abandon their vehicles to trek to work.



Several frustrated commuters, for instance, called on the police and other authorities to intervene to control the traffic.



Meanwhile, a middle-aged man got drowned after saving his son from being carried away by flood.



According to reports, the man leaped into a drain during the heavy downpour to save his distressed son whose name was given as Prince.



This unfortunate incident occurred at Odorgonno Senior High School (SHS) at Awoshie in Accra.



An eyewitness who spoke to journalists said the man was walking with his son to school when a strong wind knocked them off in to the drain.



The man, the eyewitness said, who appeared to be an able swimmer, reached his son but was carried away by the flood into the nearby river called Lafa.



Unfortunately, he said, they watched in horror as he disappeared into the water.