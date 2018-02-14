Zuma Calls Press Conference As Ruling ANC Moves To Force Him Out

Related Stories Embattled South African President Jacob Zuma will hold a media briefing at 10:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) today, local portals including the state-owned SABC reported late Tuesday.



This briefing comes barely 24 hours after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party ordered him to step down as head of state.



It remains to be seen whether Zuma will announce his response to the ANC National Executive Council’s decision to recall him as president. Reuters news agency said Zuma’s spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that a scheduled cabinet meeting has been postponed in the light of the crisis. The ANC chairperson is also on record to have said if Zuma failed to respect the recall they will employ more drastic means.



Chairman Gwede Mantashe is quoted to have said the party will be forced to subject President Jacob Zuma to the humiliation of a vote of no confidence or even impeachment.