Appiah Menka Dies

Appiah Menka Related Stories A founding father of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Appiah Akenten Menka has died.



He died Tuesday, 13 February 2018.



He was 84.



Mr Appiah Menka served as a Minister of State in the Second Republic.



The private legal practitioner and businessman is also known for producing the popular Appino soap.



He was a member of the Constitution Review Commission which was established by the Mills administration.



Mr Appiah Menka is also the Chairman of the Ashanti Oil Mills, Appiah Menka Complex Limited and Appiah Menka Plantations.



He is also the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP in the Ashanti Region. Source: classfmonline.com