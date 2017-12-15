Court Issues Bench Warrant For The Arrest Of JOSPONG CEO?

Related Stories A bench warrant has been issued by the Kumasi High Court for the arrest for the arrest of Executive chairman JOSPONG group of companies Joseph Siaw Agyapong.



Reports indicate that Dr. Agyapong failed to appear in court in a case in which he has been cited for contempt of Court.



The Case against Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong-



J. A. Plantpool, a subsidiary of the Jospong group, located at Dzorwulu, Accra had been locked up by a judgment creditor, Alhaji Abass.



Mr. Abass had obtained a judgment against the Company in the sum of GHC1,350,000 for the wrongful detention of his vehicle and subsequently served it with the Entry of Judgment and went into execution where the company Head office was locked up on December 7, 2017.



The Company through its lawyer Mr. Osafo-Buabeng brought a motion for a stay of execution and for a further order setting aside the execution.



The motion was listed on December 15, 2017.



However, on December 15, 2017, the motion was adjourned to enable a supplementary affidavit to be served by Mr Osafo Buabeng on Mr. Abass. The motion was adjourned to December 21, 2017.



But December 19, 2017, Mr. Abass inspected the premises which had been locked up and found that despite the company premises been closed on orders of the court, the company was conducting business on its premises disregarding the orders of the court.

Mr. Abass immediately filed an application in court citing the Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong, the manager M.r Patrick Asagba as well as the lawyer himself (who swore an affidavit himself on behalf of the Company), for contempt of court.



The lawyer, Mr. Osafo Buabeng and Mr. Patrick Asagba were arrested on Friday, February 9, 2018, and were subsequently granted bail with two sureties.



The case was listed for hearing Tuesday, February 13, 2018, however, when the case was called Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong (JOSPONG) despite being served by substituted service did not attend court today.

The court subsequently on application by counsel for the Applicant, Mr. Kwame Adofo issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong.



Mr. Abass is praying the court to punish the contemnors, including Mr. Joseph Siaw Agyapong (JOSPONG), for his lawless conduct.



