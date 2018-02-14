Tafo Police Arrest 6 In Alleged Lesbians Stoning

library image Related Stories Two alleged lesbian girls have been rescued by the police in Tafo in the Ashanti region after a mob threatened to beat them up.



The identities of the girls remain concealed but the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Commander, ACP Francis Agrippa confirmed it was a tense situation at the compound when police were called in.



They found an angry crowd besieging the house, some armed with stones.



An eyewitness told Luv FM the girls were naked and in a compromising position. One of them had unzipped her trousers, he said. The throng created a scene and demanded the girls be brought out.



A police officer sustained a head injury in an effort to rescue the two girls from the stone-throwing mob.



ACP Francis Agrippa, told Luv News, police have taken statements from six people as investigations start.



While there is no law prohibiting lesbianism and homosexuality, there are express laws forbidding unnatural carnal behaviour and anal penetration.