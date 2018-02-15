Two Year Old Child Killed For Failing To Walk?

Related Stories The police at Akyem Oda have arrested four persons in connection with alleged murder of the two year old at Apontiaso, a suburb of Akyem Akroso near oda in the Eastern Region.



The infant was allegedly killed by his parents due to his failure to walk since birth. Information indicates the parents of the deceased accused him of being from the spirit world and causing misfortune for the family.



They allegedly killed and buried him with four others.



Upon a tip off, the Oda Police moved to the house and arrested mother of the deceased Adwoa Helena Bempong, 20, Mary Asare and a 65-year-old grandmother of the deceased .The rest are Alex Odame,26, and Alex Amofah,48, who assisted in the burial of the child.



Father of the deceased, who is the prime suspect is on the run.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command ASP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to Starr fm.



The Oda District Police Commander DSP. Samuel Ntoso said the four suspects have been remanded into police custody to assist in further investigations while efforts are underway to arrest the prime suspect.