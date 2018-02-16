Prophet Tawiah Predicts Major Earthquake, Rains

Related Stories Founder and Leader of the Church of Rabi, Ofankor Barrier in Accra, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, has predicted that the country will experience a major earthquake between the months of May and June this year.



He also warned that heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightening capable of killing anyone who will be speaking on phone during the period of the rains to listen and pay heed accordingly.



This, he predicted, will happen between now and March and will lead to the destruction of several properties and lives.



Prophet Tawiah made these prophecies in an interview with Weekend Today at the church premises at Ofankor Barrier.



He also predicted that man-children of school-going age in the country would be used for money rituals in 2018.



According to him, the high quest for money, wealth and power seems to have overtaken the reasoning of many people; “they can go to the extent of killing their fellow human beings and using their body parts for rituals.”



The founder and leader of the Church of Rabi, who said that God spoke to him about these calamities however, insisted that these impending disasters could be averted if Ghanaians, particularly those in authority, fast and pray.



Prophet Tawiah said the youth should live exemplary lives to be able to position themselves for leadership roles in the future, and on the other hand, policy makers and those in authority should formulate policies, and programmes to create an enabling environment for the youth.



The man of God therefore, called on all religious leaders to keep interceding on behalf of the nation, and as well support government’s vision.



