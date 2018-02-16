Disgruntled Ankaful Nurses Turn Down Health Minister Invitation

Related Stories Disgruntled nurses at the Ankaful Psychiatric hospital has turned down an invitation to meet the minster of health in Accra today February 16 2018 as they embark on strike action of their Medical Director has entered the second day.



The workers have thus left patients there to their fate as they abandon work again to protest government’s refusal to fire Dr Eugene Dordoye.



However speculations are rife that Dr Dordoye will be transferred following the latest intervention of the Health Ministry.

Spokesperson for the disgruntled nurses Emmanuel Ofori disclosed to Accra based Starr fm they will boycott the meeting scheduled for Accra.



“We’re still going to run away until we see that the man has been removed then we can return so that the danger won’t be there… I just received a call from the CEO for Mental Authorities telling us that we should come to Accra but our people say no because we have been going to Accra and since the issue started the Minister has never visited the facility,” Ofori said on Starr fm.



He added: “We are expecting that the Minister comes to Ankaful. We are no more going to Accra. We’ve been to Accra six times. He has never stepped foot in this facility and he is the minister for health.”



The Health Ministry is also tight lipped on the outcome of a crunch meeting held on Thursday February 15 2018 over the impasse.



