Tropical Cables And Conductors Gives Endoscopic Cameras To Korle Bu, KATH

The management of Tropical Cables and Conductors Limited has donated two medical equipments valued at $11,000 to the Korle Bu and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals.



The equipment used for minimally invasive surgeries is meant to train medical students as well as aid doctors to carry out surgeries with ease and precision.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tropical Cables and Conductors Limited, Mr Tony Oteng-Gyasi, presented the equipments to the management of the two hospitals in Accra last Wednesday.



The Director of Human Resource at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Mr Samuel Akotuah Atweri, and the head of the Urology Department at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr Roland Azorliade, received the equipment on behalf of their respective hospitals.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Oteng-Gyasi called on the government to make training of medical doctors at the post-graduate level free of charge.



Post-graduate medical students pay about Ghc7,000 each year for their courses.



The Head of the Urology Department at the KBTH, Dr James E. Mensah, said the donation of the medical equipment came at the right time.



“The endoscopic camera system for minimally invasive surgeries will help us to do operations by making small holes rather than wide openings. This process also helps patients to recover very fast after operations,” he said.