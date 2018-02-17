Government To Upgrade And Equip 75 Schools To Address Free SHS Challenges - Akufo Addo

Related Stories President Akufo Addo says government is working at addressing all the teething challenges confronting Senior High School's following the introduction of the free SHS policy.



According to him government has secured funding and began processes to procure and upgrade facilities in 75 existing senior high schools across the country while upgrading 42 schools into model schools.



The president was speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Pope John senior high and minor seminary in Koforidua.



Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary is an all-boys boarding and day school located at Koforidua-Efiduase, in the Eastern Region.



The school was originally established in 1958 by the Roman Catholic Church as a seminary for boys who wished to become catholic priests. It later became a fully-fledged secondary school after introducing secondary education courses.



Since its establishment 60 years ago, the school has achieved many successes and has produced great human resource for the country.



Headmistress of the school, Benedicta Foli addressing a durbar to climax the 60th anniversary celebration, enumerated and appreciated the support of individuals and past students for contributing to the development of the school.



He reiterated government resolve to sanction heads of senior high schools who would charge unapproved fees as part of the Free SHS program.



Hardworking students, staff and past students were honoured for contributing to the development of the school.