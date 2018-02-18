We Don't Need Your Death Prophecies - Umar Sanda To Prophets

Related Stories Ghana’s former Ambassador to Egypt, Lt. Col. Umar Sanda Ahmed (rtd), has condemned the “attitude and phenomenon of prophesying” the deaths of public figures.



The trend, according to him, must be halted immediately.



Addressing the Muslim community at the 40-day Islamic prayers for the late Alhaji Bature Iddrisu, Umar Sanda, reminded the crowd that “you don’t need the prophecy of anyone to tell you, you shall die."



"For me as a Muslim, the Quran has already said that He will test us with death. Death is part of our existence; except that we don't know the state after death. We shall surely die."



Since the demise of dancehall artiste, Ebony, some prophets have claimed to have prophesied her death. In one of the audio clips which captured the prophecy, the head pastor and founder of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaise, emphatically stated that Ebony would die in a gory accident.



Prophet Badu Kobi, Leader of Glorious Wave Church International; Rev Owusu Bempah, Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International; and Sound Engineer, Kaywa have all said they predicted the death of Ebony, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng.



After Prophet Nigel Gaise prophesied that Asonaba Kwaku Darko, popularly known as Super OD, will also pass on before the year ends, the veteran actor joined his ancestors on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.



Another prophet also claims to have had a revelation that self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale will lose his life by July. The artiste has since vowed to burn down churches of fake pastors if the said prophecy does not come to pass.