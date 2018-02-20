NASPA President Donates Life Jackets To Service Personnel

Related Stories The National President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Philip Quaye has led his national executives to donate life jackets to service personnel in 5 regions.



The regions include; the Northern, Greater Accra, Volta, Central and Eastern Regions.



Philip explained that lives of service personnel are very important to his administration; hence, there is a need to protect them.



The attention of the national leadership and congress of the association was drawn to the dangers that some personnel within some districts face as they go about their duties within the areas they've been posted to serve.



For many of such personnel in these districts, their major means of transportation is the use of boats and canoes as the districts are largely covered by water bodies.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, Mr Philip Quaye noted that, the presentation of life jackets to its personnel will motivated personnel who are posted to waterlogged areas to serve.



According to him, “Personnel always reject postings to many of these areas due to the dangers associated with crossing these water bodies”.