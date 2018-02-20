Senior Minister Leads Delegation To Morocco

Related Stories A government delegation, led by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco from February 19 - 23, 2018, to undertake a five-day study tour on public sector reforms in that country.



The delegation include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Executive Chairman of State Enterprise Commission; Wisdom Ayiniyieyi Adongo, Senior Project Manager of Private Enterprises Foundation (PEF); Adim Odoom, Chief Accountant of the Public Sector Reforms (PSR-OSM); Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Local Government; and Habib Adams, Senior Economist at the Office of the Senior Minister (PSR-OSM).



A release from the Office of the Senior Minster said as part of the pre-implementation activities of the National Public Sector Reforms Strategy 2018-2013, the Public Sector Reforms/Office of the Senior Minister (PSR-OSM) is undertaking a study tour to three African countries which have made notable progress in PUBLIC SECTOR REFORM, and the first of such countries is the Kingdom of Morocco.



The objective of the study tour is to learn about best practices, policies and legal framework for efficient and effective public sector delivery.



It explained that the study tour would enable members appreciate and employ the best practises in the implementation of the public sector reforms, including co-ordination, monitoring and evaluation.



The Senior Minister, apart from supervising, co-ordinating and implementing government’s economic policies and programmes, has also been tasked by President Akufo-Addo to facilitate and co-ordinate public sector reform initiatives into a concrete action to create the desired environment to support the private sector growth and investment.



The delegation is expected to return on February 25, 2018.