Related Stories A private legal Practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has threatened to sue any prophet who will predict his death, adding confidently that his death cannot be predicted by any man except God.



After the sudden demise of dancehall artiste 'Ebony Reigns' in a car accident, stories popping up have revealed how some prophets have been forecasting the death of other public figures in the country.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said he sees no reason why some Prophets have suddenly developed interest in the deaths of some public figures in the country to the extent of posting on social media just in the name of winning popularity.



In an interview on Kumasi based Hello FM with King Edward on the morning show, he berated these men of God who take to social media to scare Ghanaians about their self acclaimed visions regarding their sudden death.



“Any prophet can predict your death if your covenant with God is not normal because your death is a secret thing so it’s not normal for other person to know it”, he added.



He recalled how he had survived an accident two years ago on the same spot Ebony Reigns lost her life.



The outspoken Legal Practitioner said any Ghanaian who wishes to sue legally a prophet for predicting his death can do so for causing emotional shock.