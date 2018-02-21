Bar Exams Failure: Is It a Means To Generate Funds? – Omari Wadie Questions

Related Stories Former New Patriotic Party [NPP] Constituency Chairman for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Michael Omari Wadie has disputed some moves taken by authorities of the Ghana Law School.



To him, the fact that a student did not pass a particular paper does not mean they are not qualified to continue their studies or not good enough to be promoted to the next level per the curricular of the school.



He was alluding to a press release from authorities of the Ghana School of Law, which shows that 91 students out of a total of 474 students passed this year’s exams to be graduated, 177 have been referred to re-sit one or two failed papers and 206 students are set to repeat the entire course.



“Is it that authorities of the school want to use this yardstick as a means of generating more funds for the school? Because I know definitely that the failed papers will come with re-sit fees whiles the 206 students who are to repeat the entire course will at all cost pay fees as fresh students”, he said.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ panel discussion, Mr. Omari Wadie urged members of the General Legal Council to revisit the issue and be a bit considerate.



Pressure is building for the scrapping of the Law School's Independent Examination Board (IEB) following the catastrophic failure in the 2017 Bar exams.



The former Director of the Ghana Law School, Kwaku Ansah-Asare, and President of the Students' Representative Council (SRC), Samuel Gyamfi, are united in their conviction, the exams body has no legal backing.



Their comments follow an outcry by law students disappointed at the results of the 2017 Bar exams.



Mass failure was recorded after 81% of the prospective lawyers failed the exams administered by the Independent Examination Board.



The results have led to renewed calls for the scrapping of the IEB set up in 2013.



It was formed to address frequent examination leakages after lecturers were asked to set questions. The identities of the examiners are hidden and there are no direct contacts to the examiners some of whom are reported to be residing outside the country.



But the IEB has no law backing its operations.