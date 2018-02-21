Mrs Nduom Is Best Woman Entrepreneur

Related Stories Senior Vice President of Groupe Nduom, Mrs. Yvonne Nduom has been named the Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2017.



The Award is bestowed on a successful entrepreneur who has demonstrated entrepreneurial vision, business excellence and innovation.



Mrs. Nduom was chosen from a short-list of other highly qualified Ghanaian private sector practitioners by the Entrepreneurs Foundation, organizers of the Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards 2018.



The Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards 2018 is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in sponsorship partnership with Omni bank and endorsed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Award winners would be honoured at a gala dinner scheduled for Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra with the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour.



