Robbers Attack Forex Bureau

Related Stories Four masked armed robbers last Tuesday attacked Mintason Forex Bureau at Community One, Tema, in broad daylight and made away with money.



The suspects were said to have held the operators of the forex bureau hostage amidst firing of gunshots before robbing them of both local and foreign currencies in an operation which lasted less than 30 minutes.



Albeit police are yet to arrest any suspect in connection with the robbery, they have impounded a white Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 4208 -17 and retrieved a magazine loaded with one live 9mm ammunition and additional vehicle number plate registered GR 2619-17.



Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, spokesman of the Tema Regional Police Command, explained that on February 20, his outfit received a distress call to the effect that four armed men on board the salon car were robbing a forex bureau.



According to him, the information had it that the robbers fired gunshots before they made away with an unspecified amount of local and foreign currencies.



ASP Darkwah maintained that police patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the location and various points in the metropolis.



He added that upon seeing the police, the suspects fled on a motorbike which was snatched from the owner after they had abandoned the car they brought for the operation.



ASP Darkwah said that the police had initiated full-scale investigation to fish out the suspects.



