Bawumia Used To Sleep For Only 3 Hours - Majority Leader

Related Stories Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has disclosed that the sudden sickness that sent Vice President Bawumia to the Korle Bu Hospital and later the UK for recuperation was because the Veep used to sleep for only 3 hours.



The Suame lawmaker said he has accordingly learnt his lessons from the VP’s experience, mynewsgh.com can confirm.



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said he used to keep work routines as rigorous as the Vice President’s and slept less too, but that the sickness that got to VP Dr Bawumia made him realized he had to change.



“I have learnt a lesson… not least informed by what happened to our Vice President”, he said in an interview.



“I have an average sleeping time of about four, four and a half hours but Bawumia was just managing three hours. Three hours on the average”, he revealed.



“Bawumia is a very diligent person, he is head of the Economic Management Team who has to be ahead of his own compatriots and he doesn’t want any half-half business, that’s Vice President Bawumia, you know”.



“But I think his doctors have advised that he slows down a bit. The other time I was discussing with him he said he will now try and do five hours or four and half hours”, he said, smiling.



The public woke up to the news that the Vice President had been taken ill on Friday 19th January 2018.



The very short statement from the presidency gave no cause whatsoever.



“The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the early hours of Friday, 19th January 2018, reported feeling unwell. He was attended to by his doctors and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated.”, the brief statement read.



Mynewsgh.com now has cause to believe the Vice President and Head of the Economic Management Team were stressed and had little sleep trying to keep up with all issues and pressures that come to his office.