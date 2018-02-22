Tax Stamp To Fight Counterfeit . . . Don’t Buy Goods Without Them - Deputy Finance Minister

Related Stories Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng says the enforcement of the Excise Tax Stamp Act, 2013 (Act 873), will aid in fighting counterfeit goods on the market.



The Finance Ministry has issued a statement indicating that from March 1st, 2018, the Tax Stamp Act will be enforced. Companies and importers of cigarettes and other tobacco products, beverages and bottled water who fail to comply with the deadline risk being sanctioned under the law.



Throwing more light on the Act during an interview on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ Thursday, Kwaku Kwarteng said the Act came into being four years ago and that government is now committed to enforcing it to the latter.



According to him, from 1st March, manufacturers and importers of cigarettes and other tobacco products, beverages and water will have to affix Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) stamps on their products before they are allowed onto the market for sale.



He has urged Ghanaians not to buy products without the stamp to avoid buying a counterfeit.



"This will help stop counterfeiting and smuggling . . . it might be that the ones you are buying have been smuggled or is a counterfeit so don’t buy . . . this stamp is basically to protect Ghanaians . . . we cannot continue begging for aids and so this will be enforced to the latter".



Speaking to how the ministry intends to fight those who will print fake stamps into the market, he said the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have been equipped with machines to distinguish a fake stamp from an original.