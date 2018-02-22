MTN Ghana Recognized As Loyal And Outstanding Customer By ECG

Related Stories MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunication company in Ghana has been acknowledged by the Accra East and West divisions of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as an outstanding and loyal customer for its promptness to the settlement of its bills.



The presentation was made on two separate occasions by the management of the two divisions in appreciation to its major stakeholders ahead of ECG’s 50th anniversary celebration.



At a brief presentation ceremony, Mr. Maxwell Dapaah, the Commercial Head of Accra East ECG, indicated that ECG has identified a number of its top performing clients to honor and further build a stronger relationship with them. He went on to share information about some measures being put in place to ensure accountability for large energy consuming organizations.



“MTN is a huge energy consumer and with the growth of digitization, we are putting in place measures which will enable you follow up on your daily consumption of electricity; this way the charges will be transparent and more credible”, said Mr. Dapaah.



Mrs. Pala Asiedu Ofori, the Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN who received both delegations at MTN House, expressed her gratitude to the Accra ECG for acknowledging MTN as a major stakeholder in their operations. “We are honored to be acknowledged by both East and West Divisions. We strive at being excellent in our operations and indeed grateful for the acknowledgements from both divisions.”



The teams from ECG Accra East and West were made up of the heads for Commercial, Technical Human Resources, and Public Relations.



MTN and ECG used the occasion to share ideas on how the expectations of both organizations will be met and other new areas for possible partnership.



