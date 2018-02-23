Police Foil Highway Robbery

Related Stories The alertness and bravery of the Takoradi and Tarkwa Police in the Western Region had foiled a robbery attack on a group of traders and passengers travelling on the Takoradi-Tarkwa highway early yesterday morning.



A gang of robbers, numbering eight, blocked a section of the Apemanim-Nsuaem road on the Takoradi-Tarkwa highway with rubber trees to force vehicles carrying market women to stop in a bid to seize and make away with the market women’s cash and other valuables.



Personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Ghana Police Service from Takoradi and Tarkwa who were dispatched to the scene upon tip off, arrived at the place on time to engage the criminals in a gunfire fight.



Daily Guide gathered that on seeing the police, the robbers opened fire and that was returned; and overwhelmed by the firepower of the police, the robbers fled into the nearby bush.



Some eye witnesses told Daily Guide that some traders, whose wares had been seized and were ordered to lie on the ground by the robbers just before the officers got to the scene were rescued unhurt.



Chief Supt. Richard Appiah, Western Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) revealed that no arrest had been made but gave the assurance that they were determined to go to every length to apprehend the criminals and bring them to justice.



“The police team arrived at the scene on time and eight suspected robbers had blocked the road between Apemanim and Nsuaem with rubber trees but no fatality was recorded”, he added.



He assured that his men would continue to work with commitment and passion to make things uncomfortable for anybody who had chosen to live outside the law.



Some of the victims applauded the police personnel for the high sense of professionalism they exhibited and called on the people around to furnish the police with information about any suspected criminal in the vicinity.



One of the victims, who gave his name only as Timothy, later narrated his harrowing experience to Daily Guide.



“My brother, it was like a war movie. It was nightmarish, and I can only thank God and the police for my life.”



