I Had To Fire Gunshots To Protect Myself – Asadu Justifies Conduct

Related Stories An aspirant for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chairmanship position in the Asante Akyem North constituency of the Ashanti Region has justified why he fired gunshots during the elections.



According to Edward Asadu, some macho men had subjected him to severe beatings so he had to use a gun to save his life.



The aspiring NPP constituency chairman was disqualified from the race because he was not a registered voter in the constituency.



The situation became murkier when Mr. Asadu realized his name and picture didn’t appear on the ballot.



According to reports, he stormed the venue with some well-built men to disrupt the process and was met with some macho men alleged to be supporters of the Member of Parliament for the area, Andy Appiah Kubi, who overpowered them.



But for the timely intervention of the Konongo District Police, the situation would have degenerated.



However, on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Monday, Edward Asadu said he went through vetting successfully only for the machinations of the MP to cause his disqualification.



He could not fathom why as the sole financier in the constituency, the MP would ensure he is eliminated from the race.



The owner of Asadu Royal Waste in Accra called on the NPP leadership to call the Asante Akyem North MP to order to ensure peace in the constituency.



On the way forward, Edward Asadu said he will pursue the case to its logical conclusion when he is fit.



