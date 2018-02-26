Zimbabwe’s President Marks 100 Days In Office

Emmerson Mnangagwa Related Stories Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for patience in transforming the country’s economy as he marked his first 100 days in office this past weekend.



He was sworn in as the country’s head of state after a military takeover that overthrew long-time leader Robert Mugabe in November 2017.



In a video on his official Facebook page, Mnangagwa chronicles his achievements over the last three months, including scaling back the Indigenisation Act to enable investment, and cutting excise duty on petrol.



“We must of course be realistic and recognise that it takes more than 100 days to recover an economy,” he says in the two minute-long clip.



Among Mr Mnagagwa’s key pledges after taking office were fighting corruption within the ruling class and improving ties with the west.



In January, he attended the 48th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, marking the first time Zimbabwe was represented.



Many saw this as a significant step towards ending decades of economic isolation.



BBC Minute has been speaking to Zimbabweans about the country's future.



The BBC's Seren Jones spoke to Fungi who moved back to Zimbabwe and believes Zimbabweans can come together to make the country a better place: