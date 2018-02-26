Check Out Interesting PHOTOS As Angolans Play Dead In Protest

Related Stories Angolans have been using the hashtag #acabademematar, which translates roughly as "kill me already" to pose for pictures where they are playing dead.



The poses go from glamourous..to dangerous.



Blogger Lunga Izata explains the photos are in protest to a range of issues from bad roads, poor hospital conditions, the high cost of living, pollution, and unemployment to the lack of schools.



"Yesterday, while longing for news that there may be a possibility of easing the country's economic crisis, I was saddened to hear that children have not been to school for five years," she writes.









Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.