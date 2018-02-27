Blame Parents For Wayward Children

Related Stories Nana Abena Damoah, a child Development Expert has asserted that most parents should be blamed for the growing waywardness among the youth especially teenage girls in the country.



According to Nana Abena Damoah, most parents in recent times have become more concerned about their economic needs to the neglect of their children. She reiterated that the situation has given room for children especially girls to solace in their peers and most often do as they say just because they want to be socially accepted by their peers.



The Child Development Expert further said it is shocking to know that most parents do not even know the emotional cues of their children, their friends and the type of relationship they keep with these friends. Indicating that some parents are too busy to check on their wards in school to ascertain whether they are really cooperating in school or not while some parents seems to care less about the relationship of their children and the teachers.



Nana Abena Damoah bemoaned that it is strange that sometimes parents are not aware when their wards in boarding houses are de-boardenized and have to attend school as day students.



Adding that these teenagers become prey to unscrupulous men who always want to take advantage of vulnerable and helpless girls.



In conclusion Nana Abena Damoah, stressed that the recent sex tape of sexual escaped between students and teachers must be a wake-up call for parents to pay attention to the daily life of their children because as Ghanaians we can't continue to risk our young girls.