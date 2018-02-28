Fake Soldier Arrested In Takoradi

Related Stories A self-styled soldier, Yakubu Alabani, 31, has been arrested by some military personnel and handed over to the Takoradi Central Police in the Western Region.



The suspect was arrested after allegedly duping some residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of hundreds of Ghana cedis under the pretext of assisting them to get enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the soldiers arrested the suspect after some victims became suspicious of Alabani’s conduct.



Some individuals, who have allegedly been duped by the suspect, have also started reporting to the police.



ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the story and indicated that the suspect was arrested on February 26, 2018 at about 2:30pm.



She pointed out that “the army personnel reported that the suspect collected an amount GH¢3,000.00 and GH¢4,300.00 from victims Stephen Osei Jones and Benjamin Kumah respectively under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Armed Forces,” she disclosed.



“The items included two military boots, a military camouflage trousers, T-shirt and military bag and shocker, handcuffs, pepper spray and fake military I.D. card. The suspect has been detained for further investigations,” ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku revealed.