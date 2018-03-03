‘Hall of Fame Museum’ Initiative A Step In The Right Direction - Ex-Prez Kufuor

Related Stories Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has endorsed the construction of a national museum by Good Governance Hall Of Fame And Award Group, a research and event consultancy institution, chaired by Nana Oteng Korankye, Chief of Berekuso in the Akwapim South District of the Eastern Region.



The four storey multipurpose museum will among other things keep portraits, monuments, books, audio-visuals as well as relevant relics, of personalities that have distinguished themselves in their service to the country.



Speaking to members of the group, who paid a courtesy call on him at his residence, ex- president Agyekum Kufuor described the initiative as “a step in the right direction.” According to him, recent reportage on government officials and public figures have created damning images which can be balanced by awarding exceptional officers.



Comparing Ghana to other developed country, Mr. Kufuor was confident the project will put the spotlight on the country. He stressed on its benefit to the people and its ability to serve as a hub for educational materials and history of people who have serviced the country.



On his part, the CEO of Good Governance Hall of Fame and Awards Group, Prince Mackay said the successful execution of the project will also generate revenue for the tourism sector. He said the group was in talks with foreign organizations to see to the completion of the museum so it can be open to the public and foreigners.



On other benefits, Mr. Mackay was positive, awarding public figures for outstanding service will discourage corrupt practices and urge government officials to strive for excellence.



Some personalities expected to be awarded this year and secure a place in the hall of fame include former President Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor, Kofi Annan and Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu.



