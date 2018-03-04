'Who will leave the White House next, Steve Miller or my wife? - Trump jokes at event

Related Stories Last night, President Trump attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner where he cracked jokes that has since gone viral.



He reportedly pondered who would depart the White House next: "Steve Miller or Melania?" saying, "so many people have been leaving the White House. It’s invigorating since you want turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller, or Melania?" Trump quipped, according to White House pool reports.



Trump later joked that his wife Melania could also claim him as "an adult dependent," riffing off "Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolff, who claims White House aides have told him they view the president as child-like.



President Trump's joke about White House turnover comes days after communications director Hope Hicksannounced her departure.



Early this year, Trump's relationship with First Lady Melania Trump was thrust into the spotlight when reports emerged that former adult film star Stormy Daniels had an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump early on in his marriage with Melania.



