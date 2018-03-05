Shippers Authority Boss Refuses To Implement W.H.O Health Act

Related Stories Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) Chief Executive, Benonita Bismarck’s refusal to include the Authority as a client in a service agreement with LCB Worldwide Ltd., thereby halting the project, for the implementation of the International Health Regulations upon her assumption of office, may soon land the country into a huge judgment debt brawl, which if care is not taken may see Ghana’s back against the wall.



As a country that has consistently had very commendable compliance level ratings with regards to implementation of protocols adopted by the United Nations, the GSA, under then-CEO Emmanuel Kofi Mbiah, begun work towards the full implementation of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations.



The enactment recommended routine and emergency measures at designated points of entry in WHO member countries particularly airports, ports, ground crossings and other points of entry.



But the current Chief Executive in letter dated, February 16, 2018, has brazenly indicated the decision of the authority to exclude itself as a client in a service agreement with LCB Worldwide Limited, with a rather argument that GSA lacked the locus to enter into the agreement in the first place because it did not fall within its mandate.



“If the Authority finds it needful to ensure that shippers in the discharge of their duties do not become a conduit for ferrying pandemics that are inimical to the health of the Ghanaian masses, how does that not fall in sync with GSA’s mandate? It is for the GSA to ensure a fair and competitive business environment for shippers, therefore, what is the cause to worry about an agreement that ensures their safety. Is there not the realization that this arrangement has a direct benefit to the shippers you so proclaim to have a direct responsibility to protect?” a distraught Shippers’ Authority worker who pleaded anonymity quizzed after he read the letter from the Authority.



It is without a shred of doubt that the administration of Kofi Mbiah, the longest serving former CEO of GSA, was fully aware of the letter and spirit of this same mandate of the GSA before agreeing to be a party to the agreement.



The original agreement, this paper gathered, allows for renegotiation and subsequent modifications, which leaves people wondering why GSA would not pursue and revoke to the satisfaction of all; if there are other well-intentioned reservations to, at least, minimize Benonita’s pointless bravado and pricey flexing of muscles.



Worst still, the Shippers’ Authority boss has been avoiding meeting with other stakeholders involved: GPHA, GHS and Transport Ministry to iron out their differences. The system called Disinfection tunnel came to pass through the joint efforts of Ghana Health Service and shippers Authority and GPHA gave LCB space to construct the Disinfection tunnel.



Now the system is complete and was being piloted with workers on site until the GSA boss letter.



Meanwhile, attempts to reach the GSA boss for a response to the story hit on a snag as her 0540…telephone was either switched off or out of coverage area.



Stay tuned.