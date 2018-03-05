PURC Announces Reduction In Electricity Tariffs

Related Stories The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has announced a general reduction in electricity tariffs effective March 15, 2018.



The Commission received tariff proposals from the utility service providers in the electricity sectors namely, Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Enclave Power Company Limted (EPCL) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



A statement copied to Peacefmonline.com and signed by the Executive Secretary of PURC, Mami Dufie Ofori, said “the PURC after extensive stakeholders’ consultations, detailed technical analysis of utility tariff proposals and consideration of inputs and concerns of consumers, has approved tariff reductions for various electricity consumer categories, effective 15th March 2018”



The review process resulted in reductions in key utility costs. The reductions, which are based on PURC’s 2015 Gazetted Electricity Tariffs are only on the energy charges and range from 10% to 30%.



The statement further indicated that “residential customers will enjoy 17.5% reduction, non-residential customers; 30%, Special Load Tariff Customers; 25% and 10% for the mining sector”.

















